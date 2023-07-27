Former Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore refuted the report that he told former New York offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to “(expletive) yourself.”

The incident, which was first reported by The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, was said to take place back in October. Moore reportedly chewed out LaFleur during practice four days after the Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers.

“I didn’t say that,” Moore told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot after practice on Tuesday. “No. But at the same time, it’s like I’m in New York so things are going to come out and it doesn’t even matter anymore. If I said it or if I didn’t, they’re going to look at me how they want to look at me. You can’t please everybody. It just sucks that stuff like that was coming out.”

The 23-year-old recorded 446 yards on 37 receptions last season with the Jets.

Moore now is “grateful” for his opportunity in Cleveland, though he noted that he still has work to do.

“I’m just grateful to be here now,” Moore told Cabot. “I’m grateful to be on this team with these coaches and my teammates here and I feel loved and that’s all that matters. I’m going to let my play and how I work and how I focus speak for me. I’m 23, growing and I’m trying my best.”