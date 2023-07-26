The Red Sox and Dodgers made a pre-trade deadline swap, sending Kiké Hernández to Los Angeles in exchange for two minor league pitchers on Tuesday.

Boston elected to part ways after Hernández registered the worst defensive performance among all shortstops across Major League Baseball, committing 14 errors in 217 chances. That’s the polar opposite of what Hernández is when playing the outfield, but enough to put an end to a three-year run with the Red Sox.

Now, in heading back to Los Angeles, former MLB pitcher C.J. Nitkowski sounded off, not in support of the Dodgers’ latest trade acquisition.

“I don’t know if this solves their problem. Obviously, for them, they’re in some need for help and another play with some flexibility that can play the infield and the outfield, but I don’t know if they’re gonna put him in the infield,” Nitkowski said Tuesday on MLB Network Radio. “It’s been a problem, his throwing has been a real issue. … I’m not as confident that this is the piece that they necessarily needed.”

.@CJNitkowski and @spillygoat19 react to Kiké Hernandez heading back to Los Angeles.#Dodgers pic.twitter.com/i9X72FPvFQ — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 25, 2023

The Dodgers are well-positioned to make yet another run to the Fall Classic, just three years removed from winning the World Series in 2020. Los Angeles is second in both home runs (164) and RBIs (541) among all MLB teams, leading the National League West (57-42) through 99 games.

Hernández is well familiar with the team, having played in six seasons previously with the Dodgers. And while the glovework hasn’t been stellar (to say the least), Hernández has also had a rough go at the plate, hitting just .222 and striking out 68 times with 66 base knocks in 297 at-bats.

Perhaps a change of scenery will prove to help Hernández flip that switch on what’s been one of the roughest seasons for the 31-year-old.