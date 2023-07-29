Former Red Sox pitcher Bartolo Colón is officially calling it a career after 21 years of service in Major League Baseball.

Five years removed from his last big league appearance on the mound, Colón will retire as a member of the Mets, per team announcement. New York is scheduling an entire celebration day for the now-50-year-old, taking place on Sept. 18 prior to the team’s matchup with the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

“I played with a lot of teams during my career, but playing for the Mets was very special to me,” Colón said, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “The fans treated me great and I can’t wait to celebrate my career with them on September 17.”

Colón, who played for 12 different teams throughout his career, made four All-Star Games and won the American League Cy Young Award in 2005. He had a brief run with Boston as the right-hander made seven starts for the Red Sox in 2009, going 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA after getting nailed by injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

He then found his footing with the Mets, starting in 2014. Colón posted a 3.90 ERA through three seasons in New York, becoming a fan-favorite shortly after getting busted for PEDs, which earned him a 50-game suspension in 2012 with the Oakland Athletics.

Colón hasn’t completely walked away from baseball, pitching during the Mets’ Old Timers’ game in 2022.

More MLB:

How Pitchers Red Sox Acquired In Kiké Hernández Trade Fared In Debut

About the Author

Gio Rivera

Digital Content Producer

Digital Content Producer

More From Gio

In This Article

Featured image via Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette/USA TODAY Sports Images