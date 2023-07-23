The Red Sox and the Mets will compete for an interleague series win Sunday evening at Fenway Park.

Coming off an 8-6 win, Boston manager Alex Cora made two changes to the lineup used Saturday night. Connor Wong will be back behind the dish and bat seventh, while Alex Verdugo will start the contest on the bench. The Red Sox’s starting outfield for the finale will consist of Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran and Adam Duvall from left to right, respectively.

Boston will use Brennan Bernardino to open the primetime tilt. The left-hander has been a good-luck charm of sorts for the Red Sox lately, as they won four of the six games he appeared in this month to date. The visitors, meanwhile, will roll with a conventional starter in Carlos Carrasco, who hasn’t suffered a loss since June 11.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Mets game:

RED SOX (52-47)

Jarren Duran, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Yu Chang, SS

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (1-0, 2.48 ERA)

METS (46-52)

Brandon Nimmo, CF

Francisco Lindor, SS

Jeff McNeil, RF

Pete Alonso, 1B

Mark Vientos, DH

Brett Baty, 3B

Mark Canha, LF

Omar Narváez, C

Danny Mendick, 2B

Carlos Carrasco, RHP (3-3, 5.35 ERA)