The Boston Red Sox are on the clock, with the Aug. 1 trade deadline just days away.

It’s unknown how Boston will approach the deadline, still well within playoff contention despite a slow start to the second half of the season, having gone 5-4 since the All-Star break. Issues, particularly in regard to Boston’s pitching depth, which hampered the team early on, still remain in play. Therefore, should the Red Sox be in the market for a familiar face? Perhaps.

“(Eduardo) Rodriguez can opt out of the final three years and $49 million of his contract, and based on his performance this season (2.69 ERA in 14 starts), that seems like a near certainty,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote Tuesday. “The southpaw seems to be back in a groove after returning from the injured list, making him a popular option among the available starters.”

The Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles were also named as potential trade suitors for Rodriguez, as Feinsand noted.

Rodriguez, who last pitched for the Red Sox in 2021, could be a beneficial addition for a number of reasons. Rodriguez would instantly stabilize the rotation and provide skipper Alex Cora a greater sense of relief and flexibility that’s taken a toll on Boston’s bullpen, forcing the team to run with openers on a weekly basis.

He’s a left-handed starter, which doesn’t hurt considering Boston’s injured list is stacked with right-handers — Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Corey Kluber.

It’s been a slow start since returning from the injured list and missing the entire month of June (5.06 ERA in July), albeit with just three starts made since recovering from his left finger injury, but still, plenty for the Red Sox to contemplate. In fact, with Rodriguez posing plenty of upside from a return to Boston, there’s some downside in play as well.

Detroit will likely seek a handsome return considering Rodriguez’s stellar career year, however, coupled with his opt-out option, targeting the 30-year-old becomes dicey. Those factors aren’t ideal for a Red Sox team looking to dodge a second consecutive last-place finish in the American League East.