Eduardo Rodríguez-Red Sox Reunion? MLB Insider Assesses Likelihood

Chaim Bloom over the weekend revealed the Red Sox are in search of starting pitching ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Could that reinforcement come in the form of an old friend?

Eduardo Rodríguez could be up for grabs before Aug. 1. The veteran left-hander has been one of the lone bright spots for the below-average Tigers, and it would make sense for Detroit to maximize on Rodríguez’s trade value while it’s high. The market could be robust, too, as the majority of playoff-bound teams typically are looking for pitching help before the deadline every year.

But we probably shouldn’t expect a Rodríguez return to Boston, where he pitched for six seasons and won the 2018 World Series. According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, it “seems unlikely” the 30-year-old puts a Red Sox uniform back on this season.

Perhaps this is due to the risk that comes with trading for Rodríguez. The southpaw after the season can opt out of his current deal, which would be a likely course of action if he keeps pitching well for the remainder of the campaign. But if Rodríguez opts in, he’s owed $49 million across the next three seasons.

So, MLB fans and media members alike should turn their focus to other names when it comes to potential pitching trade targets for Boston. One is Rodríguez’s teammate, Michael Lorenzen, who could take on a versatile role if he ends up with the Red Sox.