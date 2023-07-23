Heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, Max Scherzer was expected to headline a dominant Mets pitching staff that was supposed to help New York make a deep October run.
Now, it’s not inconceivable to think Steven Cohen and company could look to move the three-time Cy Young Award winner before Aug. 1.
This season has been a grind for the Mets, who entered Sunday seven games back of a National League Wild Card spot. And it’s personally been an uncharacteristic campaign for Scherzer, who owns a 4.20 ERA following Saturday night’s dud at Fenway Park. The right-hander allowed five runs, all via home run, across six innings in New York’s 8-6 loss to Boston.
Scherzer was asked about a potential trade after taking on his fourth loss of the year. The eight-time All-Star, however, was in no mood for the hypothetical.
“I’m just not commenting on trades. I’m just not — just not,” Scherzer told reporters, per a video shared by SNY. “I’m here to win with the Mets — nothing else. There’s no reason — it’s clickbait.”
Legitimate World Series contenders should be interested in Scherzer, who has a boatload of playoff experience and a championship under his belt. But the 38-year-old does have a $43.3 million player option for next season, so he quickly could become a very expensive investment.
Scherzer might not be the only trade candidate along New York’s rotation though. Justin Verlander reportedly is being evaluated by multiple teams as the deadline nears.
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images