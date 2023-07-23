Heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, Max Scherzer was expected to headline a dominant Mets pitching staff that was supposed to help New York make a deep October run.

Now, it’s not inconceivable to think Steven Cohen and company could look to move the three-time Cy Young Award winner before Aug. 1.

This season has been a grind for the Mets, who entered Sunday seven games back of a National League Wild Card spot. And it’s personally been an uncharacteristic campaign for Scherzer, who owns a 4.20 ERA following Saturday night’s dud at Fenway Park. The right-hander allowed five runs, all via home run, across six innings in New York’s 8-6 loss to Boston.

Scherzer was asked about a potential trade after taking on his fourth loss of the year. The eight-time All-Star, however, was in no mood for the hypothetical.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just not commenting on trades. I’m just not — just not,” Scherzer told reporters, per a video shared by SNY. “I’m here to win with the Mets — nothing else. There’s no reason — it’s clickbait.”

Legitimate World Series contenders should be interested in Scherzer, who has a boatload of playoff experience and a championship under his belt. But the 38-year-old does have a $43.3 million player option for next season, so he quickly could become a very expensive investment.

Scherzer might not be the only trade candidate along New York’s rotation though. Justin Verlander reportedly is being evaluated by multiple teams as the deadline nears.