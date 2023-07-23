Red Sox Notes: Triston Casas Makes History In ‘Electric’ Win Vs. Mets

The Boston Red Sox broke out of their three-game losing streak, courtesy of a history-making performance from Triston Casas.

In an effort to avoid a doubleheader sweep from the Mets, Casas helped the Red Sox apply some early pressure, first helping push Boston’s lead to 2-0 by taking New York starter Max Scherzer deep in the second inning. But… that was just the start of a milestone-setting night for the 23-year-old in Boston’s 8-6 win on Saturday night.

In the sixth inning, Casas got Scherzer right where he wanted him again, going deep over the center field wall to put the Red Sox ahead, 5-3. That marked the first career multi-home run game of Casas’ big league career, etching his name along a few other records in the process.

“It was awesome. What an electric game, right? All the way down to the finish,” Casas told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We knew we were gonna have our hands full with Max throwing on the other side, but we weren’t expecting to come out and hit five homers off their staff. But we had some timely hits that third time around I was able to get him again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Casas added: “Things have been turning my way so gonna keep riding this as long as I can cause there’s gonna be a stretch where this doesn’t happen like this for long, but yeah I’m gonna try to keep doing exactly what I’m doing.”

“Man, he’s really coming into his own.” James Paxton on Triston Casas

Casas became the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to go yard multiple times in a single game against Scherzer, helping charge the future Hall of Famer with four home runs for the first time since 2021.

“I’m glad that we stayed patient with him, understanding the process and now we’re seeing that,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, per NESN. “… He has such a good feel about his at-bats. And tonight, that was fun to watch, but this has been going on for a while.”

Story continues below advertisement

Casas is now hitting .462/.611/1.077 with two home runs, a triple and three RBIs over the course of his last five games.

“Man, he’s really coming into his own. It’s fun to watch,” explained teammate James Paxton, who had a solid night of his own, per NESN. “He’s got so much power. I think he’s gaining his confidence, swinging the bat really well. It’s great to see.”

Here are more notes from Game 2 of Saturday’s Red Sox-Mets doubleheader:

— The Red Sox haven’t had a player hit multiple homers off Scherzer in one game since David Ortiz did so in 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

— Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is now 5-6 through 13 career starts versus the Red Sox. The 38-year-old has notched a 5.67 ERA when facing Boston, the highest of any opponent that Scherzer has ever pitched against.

— Jarren Duran, who went 1-for-3 with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first, is on a tear at the plate. In his last 21 games, Duran has hit .400 with eight doubles, three home runs, two triples and eight RBIs while also stealing eight bases.

— The Red Sox and Mets will wrap up their series on Sunday. That rubber match will be aired on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” from Fenway Park. Boston will return to the NESN airwaves on Tuesday, kicking off a two-game series with the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, live on NESN.