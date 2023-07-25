FOXBORO, Mass. — As Jack Jones navigates one of the most troubling situations of his life, he has a true, genuine supporter in Matthew Slater.

Jones was arrested in late June on multiple gun charges after allegedly trying to bring loaded firearms through security at Logan Airport. Although the second-year cornerback will be on the field Wednesday when the Patriots begin training camp, his New England and NFL future remain unclear.

On Tuesday, Slater was asked how he can best help Jones through legal woes.

“Listen,” the longtime Patriots special teams captain said. “A situation like that comes into play, and obviously, I don’t want to comment too much on the situation. But everyone’s got an opinion. Everyone feels like they know what’s the best thing. I think the best thing to do in a situation like that is to listen. My wife and I do this class where we learn about intelligent listening. A lot of us are intelligent listeners where we’re listening so that we can immediately get a response, or give advice, or fix — instead of just listening and hearing what’s going on.

“And I think that’s so important. I’m learning that as a father, the importance of that. So, I think, listening to him, listening to the coaches, listening to whoever. Trying to learn, and educate, and equip. And then you try to support people that are in tough situations. I think the easiest thing to do would be to turn your back on someone like that and just cast them aside. But the hard thing to do would be to support him, love him, try to listen to him. So, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Jones is due back in court on Aug. 18, one day before the Patriots are scheduled to visit the Green Bay Packers for a preseason matchup. How the results of Jones’ court date could impact New England’s plans for the 25-year-old remains unclear.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Jones impressed during portions of his rookie season but finished the campaign on the suspension list. He was a standout performer during spring practices.