One of the most respected Patriots players of his era hasn’t given up on Jack Jones.

After a fairly promising rookie season in New England, Jones lost most of the good grace he had left in mid-June when he was arrested at Logan Airport. Two loaded guns were found in the carry-on bag of the 2022 fourth-round pick, who currently faces multiple charges ahead of his Aug. 18 court date.

Those legal issues obviously leave Jones’ NFL future very much uncertain. But if the young cornerback manages to move forward in the league, James White believes Jones has what it takes to put together a successful career.

“He has all the potential in the world,” White recently said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as transcribed by ESPN. “Hopefully he keeps his head on his shoulders and makes smart decisions on and off the football field. He can be a top corner in this league (and) reminds me of a young J.C. Jackson.”

There haven’t been any reports about punishment for Jones from the Patriots or the NFL in wake of the 25-year-old’s arrest. As such, the Arizona State product is expected to be on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium on Wednesday when New England opens training camp.