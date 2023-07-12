The NBA’s board of governors made a few rules changes set to be introduced next season, including one that’ll help reel back the basketball purists.

Meeting during their annual meeting in Las Vegas while teams continue to undergo Summer League play, the board unanimously recommended the following rule changes, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

— In-game penalty for flops resulting in technical foul free throw

— A second coach’s challenge awarded if the first challenge is successful

Story continues below advertisement

For those who’ve been bothered by the modern-day NBA playstyle that’s rewarded the act of selling fouls — aka flopping — the league just became a better product. It’ll likely be hard for several players that have relied on getting to the line by leaning on the officials’ whistle. Nevertheless, chalk it up to a victory for those who lived to remember the Detroit “Bad Boys” Pistons of the 1990s, right?

Just in: The NBA Board of Governors has approved two new gameplay changes for the 2023-24 season, per sources:



– In-game penalty for flops resulting in technical foul free throw

– A second coach’s challenge awarded if first challenge is successful — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2023

Flopping fouls, however, won’t result in a possession switch, instead leading to a non-unsportsmanlike conduct foul, giving the opposing team a free-throw attempt. The previously-placed financial penalty for those charged with flopping with also remain in place, with fines set to start at $2,000 at first.