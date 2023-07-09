NBA In-Season Tournament: Here’s Who Celtics Will Face In Inaugural Event

The NBA has never had an issue cultivating drama, but that isn’t stopping them from adding a little more pomp and circumstance to the 2023-24 season.

The new “NBA In-Season Tournament” will tip off on Friday, Nov. 3 and culminate with a championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9. The final four teams will compete at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the winning team capturing the “NBA Cup” and winning players each potting $500,000 in prize money

The in-season tournament will consist of two stages: Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.

All 30 teams were drawn into six groups of five based on won-loss records from the 2022-23 regular season. The group play stage will begin on Nov. 3 and continue through Tuesday, Nov. 28. The competing teams will play four group play games on “Tournament Nights” — one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road.

In total, eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds — the team with the best standing in each of the six groups and two “wild cards” (the team from each conference with the best record in group play games that finished second in its group). The knockout rounds will be single-elimination games, with the last team standing taking home the “NBA Cup”

If that was too much to read, let ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson explain:

Here’s the first look at the Eastern and Western conference groups, including who the Celtics will match up with to kick off the tournament.

East Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

East Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

West Group A: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

West Group C: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs

The Celtics shouldn’t have too much trouble fighting through their group given their offseason moves. If it does advance to the championship, Boston would end up playing a total of 83 games prior to the postseason, with the In-Season Tournament Championship not counting toward its record.

Got all that?