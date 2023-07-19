New Zealand Vs. Norway Live Stream: Watch Women’s World Cup Opener Online, On TV

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off Thursday with one half of the hosts New Zealand taking on Norway at Eden Park to kick off Group A action.

New Zealand hosts the Women’s World Cup with Australia and earned automatic qualification for the tournament. The Football Ferns will hope captain Ali Riley can lead them to a strong start in the team’s sixth World Cup appearance.

Norway finished 9-0-1 in UEFA qualification to earn a spot in the Women’s World Cup. Ada Hegerberg is back with the Grasshoppers after sitting out the 2019 Women’s World Cup in protest of the federation’s alleged treatment of the women’s national team. She and Caroline Graham Hansen aim to resurge Norway’s past history in the World Cup.

The Norwegians are -370 favorites on the three-way moneyline at FanDuel with a draw at +500 odds.

Here’s how to watch the Women’s World Cup opener online and on TV.

Story continues below advertisement

When: Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports