NFL Rumors: Details Of Ezekiel Elliott’s Free-Agent Visit To Patriots

One month after DeAndre Hopkins visited New England, the Patriots welcomed another big-name offensive player to Foxboro, Mass.

Bill Belichick and company on Saturday reportedly hosted Ezekiel Elliott, who has been an NFL free agent since he was released by the Dallas Cowboys in mid-March. The Patriots reportedly have been interested in bolstering their backfield since late April’s draft, and they now have a need for a veteran at the position after releasing James Robinson on June 12.

Appearing on Sunday morning’s “SportsCenter,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler offered insight into Elliott’s trip to New England.

“I’m told the meeting went really well,” Fowler said. “He’s in good shape, showed up for the team, had some dinner with some players. This is an option for the Patriots. I’m told there is some love for Zeke Elliott in that building, it’s just a contract situation. He’s wanted a high asking price this summer. With the running back climate the way it is, it’s tough to get that money. So, the Patriots are going to sign a running back. They’ve also looked into bringing Dalvin Cook in for a visit. He’s, of course, visiting the Jets today (Sunday).”

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott is coming off a career-low for rushing yards in a season, but he was only 124 yards away from the fifth 1,000-yard campaign of his seven-year career. The 28-year-old should have plenty left in the tank, and at this stage in his career, he might fare better in a reduced role behind top back Rhamondre Stevenson.

But if the Patriots don’t sign Elliott, there’s a chance they’ll still see him plenty in 2023. The three-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly is also drawing interest from the Jets, who could turn to Elliott if they don’t work things out with Cook.