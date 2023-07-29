As they look to boost up their depth at running back, the Patriots reportedly are bringing a former NFL rushing champ in for a closer look.

New England is hosting former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott for a free agent visit on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz was the first to report Elliott’s visit.

Elliott was one of the NFL’s most productive backs from his rookie year in 2016 through the 2019 season, leading the league in rushing twice during that span and making three Pro Bowls.

The 28-year-old’s effectiveness dipped in recent years, however. He’s coming off a 2022 season in which he posted career lows in rushing yards (876) and yards per carry (3.8). He also caught just 17 passes (down from 47 in 2021 and a personal best of 77 in 2018) as Tony Pollard emerged as a stronger backfield option for Dallas.

The Cowboys cut Elliott at the start of free agency in March, and he has yet to latch on with a new team.

New England has a rock-solid lead back in Rhamondre Stevenson but little proven depth behind him. Second-year pros Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris played sparingly as rookies, and J.J. Taylor has spent most of his career on the practice squad.

Veteran receiver/running back hybrid Ty Montgomery is coming off an injury that wiped out nearly his entire 2022 season, and he did not participate in the Patriots’ most recent training camp practice after getting banged up the day before. Head coach Bill Belichick described Montgomery’s status as “day to day.”

The Patriots have explored several ways of beefing up that group. They hosted Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson for workouts before the start of camp, and director of player personnel Matt Groh confirmed the team’s interest in Dalvin Cook, who is set to meet with the rival New York Jets this weekend.

Patriots players had their first off-day of training camp Saturday. They’re then scheduled to practice for six consecutive days beginning Sunday.