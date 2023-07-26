‘No-Brainer’ For Cam Neely, Bruins To Retire Patrice Bergeron’s Number

It is one of the easiest decisions for Cam Neely during his tenure as president of the Boston Bruins.

The hardest part might just be when to schedule Patrice Bergeron’s jersey retirement ceremony.

Neely doesn’t need to be convinced at all that after what Bergeron accomplished over 19 seasons with the Bruins. His No. 37 should take its rightful spot in the rafters at TD Garden and become the 13th player in the organization’s history to have their number enshrined.

“That’s a no-brainer,” Neely told reporters Wednesday at Bergeron’s retirement press conference, per CBS News Boston. “We’ll figure out a time to do that. He has certainly earned that.”

Bergeron, who finished his career with 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points, can be found in an ample amount of places in the franchise record book. He sits in third all-time in points and goals while playing in the third-most games, only trailing Johnny Bucyk and Ray Bourque.

The former Bruins captain has league history on his side as well. Bergeron notched his NHL record sixth Selke Trophy last month. But Bergeron’s impact truly goes beyond what he achieved on the ice as evidenced by the number of former teammates and even rivals that bestowed a high level of praise upon the 38-year-old when he announced his retirement Tuesday.

Bergeron may have to wait in line for his jersey to be retired, though. Zdeno Chara, who was the backbone to Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup title alongside Bergeron, officially retired last September and Neely called it a “no-brainer” as well that Chara’s number should belong in the rafters.

Perhaps, Neely will have Bergeron leapfrog Chara when it comes to this tremendous honor.