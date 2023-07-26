BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron knew it was time for him to retire from the game of hockey.

The legendary Boston Bruins forward made it clear while speaking with reporters at TD Garden on Wednesday, noting his motivation and “itch” to return this offseason wasn’t what it used to be.

But that doesn’t mean Bergeron won’t miss it. And he made that just as clear.

“Obviously, with the feelings that you get, right? Playing the game and the adrenaline, the challenge, the adversity,” Bergeron responded with a boy-like smile when asked what he loves most about the sport.

“I’ve said that many times. The game has given me more than I’ve actually been able to give the game. It’s pretty special just to have the friends and all the people reaching out yesterday, whether I’ve played with them for a year or for more than that.”

The six-time Selke Trophy winner acknowledged how it’s those sorts of relationships and bonds he’ll miss most.

“It’s always a connection to friendships with people, and to me, that’s what I’ll miss the most, probably,” Bergeron said. “It’s the laughs and all the great memories. But the game has given me a lot and I’m very thankful for it all.”

Bergeron announced his retirement Tuesday with a heartfelt letter. He expressed his gratitude for those who helped him have a 19-year career in the NHL, after being drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2003 draft. He retired not only at the top of his game — Bergeron won the Selke for the 2022-23 campaign — but also as one of the foremost leaders to ever represent the Black and Gold.

Fans will remember Bergeron’s tenure as one of the greatest in Bruins history. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will remember it the same way. He won a Stanley Cup in 2011 and consistently had the Bruins in contention.

Bergeron, however, hopes to be remembered for his effort on the ice and ranging impact off of it.

“That’s such a hard question for me,” Bergeron said. “What I’ve always tried to do is to be a good role model for kids in the younger generation, for my kids, but also for anyone that watched the Bruins or the game. It was always important for me to kind of try to lead with a good example and lead that way on and off the ice. I think the community work was really important for me.

“I’ve met some amazing people throughout the years and it’s pretty special. So I don’t know, I think the one thing I’ll definitely say is I left everything out there. I have no regrets on anything. I gave my all.

“To to be remembered, I think it’s more, hopefully, the connections and the way I was trying to get to know people personally. And to me that’s what matters most.”

It’s those sorts of sentiments that made Bergeron so easy to root for.