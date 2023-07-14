Hunter Henry Reiterates Chemistry with Mac Jones in Patriots’ Offense

Since joining the New England Patriots in 2021, Hunter Henry consistently serves as an outspoken source of support for Mac Jones.

The two formed a solid connection during their first season together, connecting for nine touchdowns in a 10-win season for the Patriots.

Jones and Henry, as many Patriots on offense did, took a step back a year ago and remain ready to bounce back in 2023.

As he has from the start of his contract, support for Jones continued from the veteran tight end this week in a recent interview with Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

From working on routes to an occasional golf round, the quarterback-tight end connection remains close.

“Me and Mac are close, we spend a good amount of time together, we’ve been throwing, getting after it, just trying to get ready to go,” Henry told Volin. “I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start and a fresh season. Everybody will be fired up and be ready to go.”

In 2022, Henry had 41 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns. As training camp nears, Henry’s anticipation builds for a rejuvenated campaign.

“I’m pumped, man,” Henry said. “You get here and it feels like the offseason flew by, but you’re excited because football is finally back. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but excited for it.”