Members of the Patriots reportedly are disappointed DeAndre Hopkins opted to join the Tennessee Titans rather than come to New England, but there still is optimism about the receivers who remain in Foxboro.

“The sentiment is essentially that there’s some disappointment about the decision within the team, that they didn’t get to work with him, that he’s not going to make the team better, that he’s not coming on board,” the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed said, citing a source, Tuesday while discussing Hopkins on the “Pats Interference” podcast with colleague Andrew Callahan.

“But there’s, I think, still optimism about Kendrick Bourne on this team, as well,” Kyed added of the 27-year-old Bourne, who’s coming off a down season under former offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

Bourne and the rest of the offensive contributors are expected to have more success with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien calling plays this season.

Kyed shared Bourne likely would not have remained with the Patriots if the organization signed Hopkins. Hopkins reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Titans, a contract the Patriots could have offered but were unwilling to match, according to multiple reports.

Bourne was “kind of a factor” in New England’s decision to pass on Hopkins, Kyed said.

“From what I was hearing, there was a good possibility that Bourne was probably going to be on his way out if Hopkins was on the way in,” Kyed said, referencing the fact the Patriots also have DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bourne with cap hits of $5 million or more, along with second-year wideout in Tyquan Thornton.

“So there is still optimism about Kendrick Bourne. I think the team is excited to keep working with him,” Kyed added. “… This was quite possibly the difference between Kendrick Bourne being on the 2023 Patriots and not being on the 2023 Patriots.”

Bourne is under contract for the 2023-24 campaign with a cap hit of $6.8 million, but is set to become a free agent next offseason.