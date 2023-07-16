The Boston Red Sox have plenty of time to explore the market before the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball trade deadline, however, they might not be the only ones doing so in the American League East.

Leading the division and AL in wins (60), the Tampa Bay Rays are well-positioned to soon secure a playoff spot in October. But that doesn’t mean they’ll neglect an opportunity to bolster an already elite roster that’s also led the league in pitching wins (60) and stolen bases (112) with Tampa Bay’s ownership backing its front office.

“We have, I think, an owner, in my opinion, that I think couldn’t be any better for this situation we’re in and our specific challenges, he really gets it,” Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neader told MLB Network Radio on Sunday. “… If there’s something that we think gives us that opportunity we think is worth it, and we can be opportunistic and leverage things in the right moment. That’s always something that’s been there for us.”

Neander added: “If it’s the right player, right players, right time, there’s an openness there and we have the full support from ownership.”

While specifics in regard to who Tampa Bay could possibly target, any depth-enhancing acquisition could help the Rays push their 10-game lead over the last-place Red Sox — as of Sunday.

As is the case for any given season, plenty of organizations currently in turmoil are expected to sell off trade chips that could pay dividends for those fighting for Fall Classic glory.

The Rays have been in the hunt for the last four years, coming up short through three division series losses plus one World Series defeat in 2020, but they’ve failed to get over the hump. On pace to run away with the AL East, Tampa Bay should soon notch its fifth straight chance to deliver the organization’s first-ever title.