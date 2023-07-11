Red Sox Fans Will See Many Familiar Faces in MLB All-Star Game

The Red Sox only have one player at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle on Tuesday, but four former Boston players will represent their respective teams.

Boston closer Kenley Jansen received his fourth All-Star nod and will be the Red Sox’s lone representative. The 35-year-old right-hander posted a 3.23 ERA with 36 strikeouts and a 1.37 WHIP in the first half of the season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers carry two former Boston players, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, both set to represent the National League. Betts was named an NL starting outfielder and has put up big numbers for the Dodgers this season. The 2018 American League MVP is batting .276 with 26 home runs and 62 RBIs.

Martinez, meanwhile, was named the starting NL designated hitter. The 35-year-old’s batting average sits at .255, and he’s tallied 22 home runs along with 62 RBIs thus far.

Philadelphia Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel was a late add to the NL roster, replacing Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams. Kimbrel recorded 14 saves, 57 strikeouts, a 3.41 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP in 39 games this season.

Texas Ranger righty Nathan Eovaldi will join Jansen on the AL side. Eovaldi has been pitching great this season and is a Cy Young candidate. He posted a 2.83 ERA to go along with 109 strikeouts and a 1.02 WHIP this season.