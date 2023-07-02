Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen will be Boston’s lone representative at the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle.

Jansen, 35, notches his fourth career All-Star honor and his first since 2018 when Craig Kimbrel represented Boston as the team’s closer at the time.

“I think it’s awesome,” Jansen said after Boston’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive. “To be honest with you, I wasn’t expecting this one, but when I heard my name it was pretty special. I’m just going to honor it and wear this uniform and it’s going to be great.”

Debuting in the American League this season, Jansen has gone 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA while also racking up 17 saves in 20 opportunities with Boston, striking out 35 hitters in 28 2/3 innings pitched. He didn’t allow his first run until April 29, going scoreless through his first eight calls from the bullpen.

Jansen also notched his 400th career save this season, becoming the seventh player in MLB history to do so.

Boston added Jansen during the offseason on a two-year deal in an effort to revamp its bullpen. With Matt Barnes being shown the door after 2022, the Red Sox were in need of a veteran-experience in the bullpen, which Jansen has provided thus far.

The Red Sox haven’t had a lone All-Star since Brock Holt was selected as a reserve in 2015.

The American League and National League will square off at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 11 with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.