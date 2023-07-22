The Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation joined forces with the Home Base Program to host the fourteenth annual “Run To Home Base” event to support and honor veterans and families who are impacted by the long-lasting effects of war. The event featured over 2,500 runners racing in a 9K or a 5K that started and ended inside the historic Fenway Park.

The race raised nearly three million dollars in donations, the most by any single “Run To Home Base” event in the program’s history.

To find out more about the Home Base Program and how you can donate or participate in next year’s event, make sure to visit https://homebase.org/raceforhomebase/.

For more on the “Race To Home Base,” check out the video above presented by Rodenheiser Home Services.