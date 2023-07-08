Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Atoned ‘Dumb’ Miscue With Speed

The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in a predicament when it comes to outfielders — they have one too many stellar performers resulting in a rotation of sorts.

Since Adam Duvall’s return from the injured list, Jarren Duran has found himself as the odd man out on most occasions with Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo starting alongside Duvall.

It hasn’t slowed Duran down one bit when he gets the opportunity to play, however.

As solid as Duran has been at the plate, he has been just as dependable in the outfield taking ownership of any miscues, including the flyball to left field Friday off Oakland catcher Shea Langeliers’ bat.

“I knew that it was going to come back but of course, I just messed it up,” Duran said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s dumb on me. I gotta talk to (Nick Pivetta) and let him know I’m sorry about that play. … I got to have that play.”

Duran isn’t going to beat himself up for miscalculating the direction of the ball but rather focus on learning for the next one, and he definitely atoned for his blunder with his speed.

In Boston’s win over the lowly Athletics on Friday night, Duran showed off his wheels, not once, but twice.

The speedy 26-year-old beat out the throw to first on a chopper to second knocking in Boston’s third run of the game.

Turned on the jets 🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/rUdBavtCwm — NESN (@NESN) July 8, 2023

But that wasn’t the only highlight of the night for Duran. He hit a 79-MPH curveball to right field and his speed earned him a standup triple for the only extra-base hit for the Red Sox in the game.

Jarren Duran is fast. Really fast. pic.twitter.com/wGzZxe29w3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2023

It was Duran’s second triple of the week, but he isn’t getting caught up amid the hot streak.

“You never know, just hitting the ball to the right spot and just running like crazy,” Duran said. “Just trying to do my best.”

Duran finished the night going 2-for-4 from the plate with two runs scored and an RBI while slashing .313/.361/.500 on the season.