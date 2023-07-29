Patience always is key when a team acquires prospects in a trade, and the Red Sox are seeing positive signs after trading Andrew Benintendi in 2021.

Boston traded the current Chicago White Sox outfielder for Josh Winckowski, Franchy Cordero, Luis De La Rosa Freddy Valdez and Grant Gambrell. Winckowski is a key arm in the Red Sox bullpen. De La Rosa, a 21-year-old right-hander, is working his way up from Low-A Salem. And Cordero and Valdez are no longer with the team with the latter released back in May.

Gambrell’s Red Sox tenure started off on a concerning note when he missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing five surgeries to remove a benign tumor from his calcaneus, the heel bone.

The 25-year-old made his return this season and was promoted to Double-A Portland in May. The right-hander has been solid this season with a 6-4 record in 18 starts and a 3.67 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. He also has 108 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings at Double-A Portland and High-A Greenville.

His impressive rise continued Friday in the Sea Dogs’ matchup against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. Gambrell struck out eight in seven shutout innings and only gave up three hits.

Grant Gambrell struck out 8 batters across 7.0 scoreless frames in the @PortlandSeaDogs win over Richmond! pic.twitter.com/Jg5pnuyL4M — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) July 29, 2023

Gambrell dropped ERA to 3.12 over 69 2/3 innings at Double-A with 72 strikeouts and 23 walks. He’s ranked at No. 55 by Sox Prospects, and if he continues his run, he’s sure to rise even more with an eventual promotion to Triple-A Worcester in the future.