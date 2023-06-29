Red Sox reliever Josh Winckowski couldn’t escape a crucial jam during Wednesday night’s rain-delayed loss to the Marlins, dooming Boston for a fourth consecutive.

Getting the nod after an hour-plus rain delay at Fenway Park, Winckowski was tasked with getting Boston out of a bases loaded situation in the sixth inning, caused by three Miami walks. However, a shot at ending the losing streak crumbled within 10 minutes of returning to the diamond as the Marlins pushed across three runs to take the lead for good, eventually snagging a 6-2 victory.

“That role is not easy,” Red Sox manager Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… He’s not gonna be perfect and he’s gonna give it up. He got a huge strikeout, then the walk and then he got a ground ball. So, obviously the walk put us in a bad spot but he made some pitches at the end when he needed to and we didn’t make a play.”

First, Winckowski threw a wild pitch, which allowed Miami to plate its first run of the sixth inning rally. Then on the following play, Boston infielder David Hamilton booted a grounder up the middle, allowing the ball to roll behind him and the Marlins to plate two more runs — not entirely Winckowski’s fault despite what the box score read at the end of the night, as Cora acknowledged.

The Red Sox entered the night leading the American League with 53 errors committed this season.

Wincowski did register his second consecutive struggling appearance out of the bullpen, previously allowing three home runs through two innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday and raising his ERA from 2.34 to 2.84 this season.

While the 25-year-old hasn’t been his sharpest, Wincowski has been one of Boston’s most effective relievers on pace for a career-best campaign. He’s pitched to a 3.02 ERA while striking out 32 hitters over the course of 44 1/3 innings.