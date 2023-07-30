Nick Yorke began his 2023 season with Double-A Portland in the Red Sox farm system. Boston’s first pick in the 2020 draft had some regression in 2022 with High-A Greenville. This season, Yorke entered with a chance to bounce back and has done just that.

In Sunday’s series finale against Richmond, Yorke hit his 10th home run of the season. Despite the long ball, Richmond defeated Portland 7-5 for the series win.

NICK YORKE 💣 pic.twitter.com/V4kQbOyFym — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 30, 2023

The second baseman continues to return to his original strengths up the middle defensively and putting together consistent, quality at-bats at the plate.

Players such as Yorke, Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, Shane Drohan and Roman Anthony are all on the rise as promising prospects showing their worth in 2023.

Entering Sunday, Yorke is slashing .270/.350/.437 in 76 games for the Portland Sea Dogs. The team is currently tied for first at the top of the Eastern League’s Northeast division.