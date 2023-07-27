On the day where Fangraphs ranked the Boston Red Sox as the fifth ranked farm system in baseball, one of Boston’s rising prospects continued his power surge with High-A Greenville.

Roman Anthony smacked his ninth home run in High-A on this line drive homer on Wednesday night. The 2022 draft pick now has nine homers in just 26 games with Greenville.

Anthony continues to produce since his promotion and serves as one of the headlining players to watch in the coming years in the minor league system.

The 19-year-old continues to catch attention as his season continues. Recently, Anthony was ranked as Keith Law’s No. 45 prospect in a midseason update. Three more Red Sox prospects also made the list in Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela and 2023 first-round pick Kyle Teel.

This season in Greenville, Anthony is hitting .312 with the nine home runs and an 1.152 OPS in 94 at-bats.

Anthony was drafted out of high school from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and signed on an overslot deal with the Red Sox in his second round selection. Like Mayer, Anthony adds another powerful left-handed bat in the Boston system and continues to spark intrigue on his bright future.