The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed the 18-year-old shortstop Nazzan Zantello to a deal worth $3 million, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.

The Christian Brothers High School prospect from St. Louis was selected with the 50th overall selection in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Zantello was in Boston on Wednesday and took an introductory tour of historic Fenway Park on his first trip to Beantown. The young prospect has already said that he aspires to be like former Red Sox star Mookie Betts.

The 6-foot-2 prospect represented Team USA for the 18 and under national team, batting .421 with a home run, two doubles and nine RBIs through an eight-game stretch, going 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts.

Zantello also encouraged future prospects to take in the experience of attending the draft in person.

The Red Sox also announced on Friday the signing of highly-touted prospect Kyle Teel who spent some time on the field taking batting practice prior to Boston’s game against the New York Mets. The experience left Teel “hungry” to play at Fenway.

Boston didn’t stop there. The team also announced the signings of 2023 Draft Picks Matt Duffy, Kristian Campbell, Caden Rose, Connelly Early, Trennor O’Donnell, Blake Wehunt, Ryan Ammons, Max Carlson, Cade Feeney, Jojo Ingrassia, Isaac Stebens and Zach Fogel.