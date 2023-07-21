Boston Red Sox top draft pick Kyle Teel got a sample of big league life Friday when he took batting practice at Fenway Park.

But the highly touted left-handed-hitting catcher is looking forward to having more than just a taste of suiting up for his new team.

“I’m so hungry to be out here one day, and just having this opportunity is really special,” Teel told reporters, per video from WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “And it’s all about getting to work and putting your head down every day and doing the best you can.”

Before Teel took some cuts on the field, including hitting a couple of baseballs into the bullpen and looking to pepper the Green Monster as well, he inked his contract with the Red Sox. The deal for Teal, who was selected at No. 14 overall, came just under slot value.

“It felt like a lot of hard work finally coming together,” Teel said. “That’s always been my dream to be a professional baseball player, and my dream is still to be a big leaguer. Signing that contract, it was a really great feeling to be able to do that and something I’ve dreamed about since I was 10 years old. So, it was really, really amazing.”

The Red Sox have received plenty of praise for selecting Teel, who compared himself to 2012 National League MVP Buster Posey. That comp was backed up by his college coach.

Teel packs plenty of athleticism into his 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame, and even played some right field during his freshman season with the Cavaliers. A consensus First Team All-American this season as a junior, Teel hit an eye-popping .407 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Teel’s former teammate at Virginia and current pitching prospect for the New York Mets Mike Vasil sees Teel fitting in well in Boston once he reaches the big leagues. It’s already been predicted that the top catcher in this year’s draft could reach the majors by 2025.

That’s still years away, but being at the park he hopes to call home one day, everything felt more real to the 21-year-old.

“It’s definitely all coming to reality now,” Teel said. “Just being able to hit at the park finally and even do all this media stuff, it’s been planned weeks ahead, and now it’s finally coming true.”