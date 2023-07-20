If you’ve paid attention to the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom’s leadership, you’d understand that nothing is off limits.

Bloom hasn’t been afraid to ruffle any feathers in his three-plus seasons as Boston’s chief baseball officer, making a litany of tough decisions in an attempt to turn the Red Sox into a playoff contender year after year. That has led to uncertainty surrounding the team, as no one really knows what direction the 40-year-old might want to take as we approach the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 1.

That’s why we’ve decided to take a deep dive into his past, seeing what he’s done at the trade deadline in his years making decisions for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Red Sox since becoming an executive in 2014.

Tampa Bay Rays

Rays general manager Andrew Friedman left the organization in 2014, leading Tampa Bay to promote Bloom to vice president of baseball operations. That was the first season he oversaw trade negotiations, essentially taking over all responsibility.

2014

July 31: The Rays trade David Price (LHP) to the Detroit Tigers for Drew Smyly (LHP), Willy Adames (SS) and Nick Franklin (OF) in a three-team trade with the Seattle Mariners.

The Rays hovered around the .500 mark entering the deadline in 2014, electing to lean into selling at the deadline. They shipped off a former Cy Young Award winner (David Price) for what would become a plus-WAR shortstop in Willy Adames. It was considered a light return at the moment, but Tampa Bay’s advanced scouts got this one right with the addition of Adames and Smyly, who made 49 appearances over the next two-plus seasons. The Rays finished fourth in the American League East.

2015

July 28: The Rays trade David DeJesus (OF) to the Los Angeles Angels for Eduar Lopez (RHP).

July 31: The Rays trade Kevin Jepsen (RHP) to the Minnesota Twins for Chih-Wei Hu (RHP) and Alexis Tapia (RHP).

Tampa Bay was in a very similar spot to that of 2014 when entering this deadline, but took a more measured approach. Bloom traded two aging veterans for essential lottery tickets. It didn’t work out, with only Hu reaching the big leagues — making 11 total appearances for the Rays. The Rays finished fourth in the AL East.

2016

Aug. 1: The Rays trade Matt Moore (LHP) to the San Francisco Giants for Matt Duffy (3B), Lucius Fox (SS) and Michael Santos (RHP).

Aug. 1: The Rays trade Steve Pearce (1B) to the Baltimore Orioles for Jonah Heim (C).

The Rays were in full seller mode in 2016, entering the trade deadline with a 42-61 record. They shipped off an All-Star pitcher in Matt Moore and an everyday first baseman in Steve Pearce a solid return. Jonah Heim, an eventual All-Star, would be flipped for Joey Wendle — who made an All-Star team with Tampa Bay. Matt Duffy gave the Rays a few solid years in the infield, while Lucius Fox would be flipped for Brett Phillips. This was a middle-of-the-road deadline for the Rays, who finished last in the AL East.

2017

July 31: The Rays trade Tim Beckham (3B) to the Baltimore Orioles for Tobias Meyers (RHP).

This is about as inconsequential a deadline you could possibly have. Tim Beckham was a below-average player for the Orioles and Tobias Meyers never reached the majors. The Rays entered the deadline one game above .500 and finished the season one game below it. Ho hum, they finished third in the AL East.

2018

July 25: The Rays trade Nathan Eovaldi (RHP) to the Boston Red Sox for Jalen Beeks (LHP).

July 31: The Rays trade Wilson Ramos (C) to the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named.

July 31: The Rays trade Chris Archer (RHP) to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Tyler Glasnow (RHP), Austin Meadows (OF) and Shane Baz (RHP).

July 31: The Rays trade Justin Williams (OF) Genesis Cabrera (LHP) and Roel Ramirez (RHP) to the St. Louis Cardinals for Tommy Pham (OF).

The Rays made seven trades prior to the 2018 deadline, which they entered at 53-53, so we’re just focusing on the important ones. In totaling everything up, they traded three All-Stars — Nathan Eovaldi, Wilson Ramos and Chris Archer — off the MLB roster for a litany of prospects that would become cornerstone contributors to their 2020 AL Championship team — Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Jalen Beeks. Tommy Pham and Shane Baz were also plus-WAR players in their first seasons with Tampa following the trades. The Rays finished third in the AL East.

2019

July 28: The Rays trade Christian Arroyo (INF) and Hunter Wood (RHP) to Cleveland for Ruben Cardenas (OF).

July 31: The Rays trade Jacob Faria (RHP) to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jesus Aguilar (1B).

July 31: The Rays trade Ryne Stanek (RHP) and Jesus Sanchez (OF) to the Miami Marlins for Nick Anderson (RHP) and Trevor Richards (RHP).

This was an odd deadline approach, as the Rays entered at 62-48 but still sold off some pieces while making eight total trades. Hunter Wood and Ryne Stanek were both having good seasons out of the bullpen, but were shipped off for a minor-league outfielder and two different relievers — Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards. It all worked out for Tampa in the end, as Anderson (2.11) and Richards (1.93) absolutely SHOVED for the Rays on their way to a second-place finish in the AL East.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox hired Bloom as chief baseball officer on Oct. 25, 2019, putting him in line to take over all baseball operations.

2020

Aug. 22: The Red Sox trade Brandon Workman (RHP) and Heath Hembree (RHP) to the Philadelphia Phillies for Nick Pivetta (RHP) and Connor Seabold (RHP).

Aug. 30: The Red Sox trade Mitch Moreland (1B) to the San Diego Padres for Hudson Potts (1B) and Jeisson Rosario (RHP).

Aug. 30: The Red Sox trade Kevin Pillar (OF) to the Colorado Rockies for Jacob Wallace (RHP).

The 2020 season was an abject disaster for the Red Sox, who were in full sell mode by the deadline. They pulled off a robbery by acquiring Nick Pivetta, who has been a consistent member of the Red Sox’s pitching staff since, for two relievers in Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree that fell off a cliff in Philly. The Mitch Moreland and Kevin Pillar trades were a wash, but this was a solid start for Bloom in Boston.

2021

July 29: The Red Sox trade Aldo Ramirez (RHP) to the Washington Nationals for Kyle Schwarber (OF/1B).

July 30: The Red Sox trade Alex Scherff (RHP) to the Minnesota Twins for Hansel Robles (RHP).

July 30: The Red Sox trade Michael Chavis (1B) to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Austin Davis (LHP).

The Red Sox were in a dogfight for the AL East as they approached the 2021 deadline, looking to make a splash to put themselves over the top. They did exactly that, while adding a pair of bullpen arms for what has amounted to a whole lot of nothing. Kyle Schwarber was a revelation (with the bat, he couldn’t play first base) while Hansel Robles (3.60 ERA) was solid in his first half-season. This deadline was a home run for Bloom.

2022

Aug. 1: The Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez (C) to the Houston Astros for Enmanuel Valdez (2B) and Wilyer Abreu (OF).

Aug. 1: The Red Sox trade Jake Diekman (LHP) to the Chicago White Sox for Reese McGuire (C).

Aug. 1: The Red Sox trade Nick Northcut (INF) to the Cincinnati Reds for Tommy Pham (OF).

Aug. 2: The Red Sox trade Jay Groome to the San Diego Padres for Eric Hosmer (1B), Corey Rosier (OF) and Max Ferguson (2B).

It’s hard to judge a deadline when less than a year has passed, but there are real positives in this one already for the Red Sox. It was hard for Boston to see Christian Vazquez go, but Reese McGuire and Connor Wong have done a bang-up job in the year since. Jake Diekman’s departure certainly didn’t hurt, while Tommy Pham provided solid at-bats in his half-season. Boston also has some lottery cards in hand, with Enmanuel Valdez, Wilyer Abreu, Corey Rosier and Max Ferguson.

Conclusion

It’s hard to predict what Boston is in line to do at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Their record sits at 51-46 on July 19, sure, but Bloom has also been hesitant to pull off any big moves in his career. In looking back, you can count his acquisition of Schwarber and trade of Price as the only real blockbuster moves. He likes to find value, which was evident in the Vazquez trade in 2022 and the Archer trade in 2018. Those moves weren’t designed for an immediate impact, however. They took time, just like any move he makes in the future should be expected to be.