Red Sox Wrap: Boston Slugs Way To Wrigley Field Blowout

The Boston Red Sox began their second half in style, earning a 8-3 series-opening victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Wrigley Field.

The Red Sox improved to 49-43 on the season with the win, while the Cubs fell to 42-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There’s an old tradition at Wrigley Field.

Cubs fans, out of support for their hometown club, have made a habit out of rejecting home run balls from opposing teams. How do they show their disdain? Well, if you’re wearing road grays and belt one out, expect to have the ball hurled back in your general direction.

The Red Sox had to keep their heads on a swivel Friday night, as they took Cubs pitchers deep on six (6!!!) separate occasions.

Rafael Devers (twice), Adam Duvall, Triston Casas, Justin Turner and Yu Chang all left the friendly confines, charging the Red Sox offense.

The big flies were all Boston would need (though Jarren Duran did that thing where he manufactured a run with his speed, turning a routine single into a double and tagging up on back-to-back fly outs) as Brayan Bello put together his seventh-straight quality start. The 24-year-old struck out five over the course of six innings, allowing just three runs on eight hits.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Devers didn’t make the All-Star game, which is probably going to look silly by season’s end. He finished 3-for-5 on Friday with two home runs and two RBIs, pushing his total to 22 homers and 72 RBIs on the season.

— Casas had himself a nice night, finishing 2-for-4 from the plate with his home run and a great defensive play to end the fifth inning.

— Cody Bellinger kept the Cubs in it, possibly driving up his price prior to the trade deadline, with two solo home runs.

WAGER WATCH

