BOSTON — The Red Sox dropped their Independence Day matchup to the Rangers, 6-2, back in the loss column to begin their three-game series with Texas at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

The Red Sox dropped to 43-43 while the Rangers improved to 51-35.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston struck first but didn’t have an answer for Texas from then on out.

After Brennan Bernardino supplied 1 1/3 innings of work as Boston’s opener, the Rangers bounced back. In the second inning, the Red Sox called upon right-hander Kaleb Ort to pitch and the 31-year-old got lit up. Texas, on consistently hard contact, rallied off Ort as Rangers catcher Mitch Garver blasted a three-run homer to deep center field to Boston behind, and for good.

The Red Sox, who appeared to be re-establishing some offensive momentum after scoring 17 runs in three games with the Blue Jays in the series prior, fell to their stagnant ways once more.

Boston’s lineup compiled 10 base hits but also came up short going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Outfielder Jarren Duran, whose speed continues to extend his base knocks, finished credited for two of three extra-base hits to come from the Red Sox, giving him 10 hits in his last five games played.

The game underwent a nearly two-hour rain delay before resuming in the eighth inning.

The loss keeps Boston at .500, still at the bottom of the American League East. The Red Sox also committed their 57th error, courtesy of David Hamilton, to still lead the league in that category.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Garver gave the Rangers more than enough offensive production to secure a series-opening victory, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and four RBIs.

— Duran supplied the only sign of life to come from Boston’s dugout, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, continuing to give both pitchers and outfielders nightmares with his speed on the base path.

— Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning rewarded the efforts of Texas’ offense. After allowing a first-inning run, Dunning tossed five shutout innings, allowing just six hits and a walk while striking out four hitters to improve his record to 8-1 this season.

WAGER WATCH

