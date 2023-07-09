Red Sox’s Jarren Duran’s ‘Confidence’ Making Argument For Playing Time

The Red Sox trounced the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, and Boston’s speedy outfielder Jarren Duran led the way, batting a triple shy of the cycle.

The 26-year-old propelled Boston’s offense, going 3-for-5 from the plate with a single, a double, a home run, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs.

“I’m just having great at-bats,” Duran said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Quality at-bats and just grinding out (at-bats) leads to the home runs. You can always look for the home runs, but you gotta look to put quality at-bats together and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

In his last five games, Duran has gone 13-for-21 with four singles, six doubles, two triples, a home run, 10 runs and four RBIs. He’s turning into a nightly highlight reel for the Red Sox.

“It’s my approach,” Duran explained. “When the ball gets (to the plate), I just go with it and try not to do too much and just keeping it simple.”

James Paxton sure appreaciated Duran’s staline in the Red Sox pitcher’s first game back from paternity leave.

“Man, he’s on fire,” Paxton said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s fun to watch. You know, he’s such an athletic guy, and so many tools on the field. He’s an exciting player and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

He made an amazing catch in right-center field as well, leaping to corral the fly ball on the warning track. No doubt that catch helped ease the guilt he felt Friday night when he miscalculated a flyball to left.

“He’s playing with confidence right now. You can tell … The last 10 days, he’s been amazing.” Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Jarren Duran

“He’s playing with confidence right now,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “You can tell … The last 10 days, he’s been amazing. Probably one of the best players in the league. Just leading the charge.”

Cora finds himself in a perdicament with four capable outfielders — Duran, Adam Duvall, Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo — with only three spots in each game.

Duran has earned the right to be on the field, and Cora made a promise to Duran that he would still be played on a regular basis.

So far, Duran has not disappointed when he’s been in the lineup.