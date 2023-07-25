BOSTON — The Red Sox are still trotting out an opener twice every five games with their rotation still down to just three healthy starting pitchers.

But they’ll use a different reliever in that role Tuesday with Boston opening up a two-game series with the National League-leading Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will elect to use John Schreiber as the opener and it will be the right-hander’s first appearance since coming off the injured list, where he spent over two months with a right teres major strain. This will be Schreiber’s first career start.

“One inning,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said pregame of the expectation for Schreiber. “I think where we’re at with the lefties, with them, it really doesn’t matter. Stay away from (Joe) Jacques, stay away from (Brennan Bernardino). We thought about starting Nick (Pivetta), but Schreiber has to pitch, regardless, if we’re up 10 or up one. So, why not pitch him right away, get that inning and we’ll decide what we’ll do after that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schreiber’s last rehab assignment came last Sunday with Double-A Portland as he tossed a scoreless inning in that appearance for the Sea Dogs. Over the course of six rehab appearances, the 29-year-old allowed just one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Schreiber last pitched for the Red Sox on May 15 against the Seattle Mariners and compiled a 2.12 ERA in 18 games so far this season.

While Cora believes Schreiber “really helps” the Red Sox piece together the backend of their bullpen and take some of the load off Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, the manager just wants to get Schreiber back on a big-league mound before throwing him into a high-leverage situation.

“We talked about it because Jacques is down, (Bernardino) most likely down and still need him for tomorrow, especially with (Brayan) Bello,” Cora said. “Their lineup is their lineup. They’re going to run the righties out there. We felt like if we have to use him today, regardless, why not give him the first inning and then we’ll move on.”