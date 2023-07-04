The best highlight in baseball arguably is the home run, and for a storied franchise like the Boston Red Sox, many stand out as the best in Major League Baseball history.

It’s difficult to determine an accurate power ranking of the best in franchise history because each homer is significant in its context. We’ll look at the 10 most memorable home runs in Red Sox history chronologically.

Ted Williams — June 9, 1946

Those who have watched a game at Fenway Park know of the famous “Red Seat,” located at Section 42, Row 37, Seat 21. This was where Williams hit a 502-foot home run, which officially is the longest home run at the ballpark. Manny Ramirez came close on June 23, 2001, when his homer struck a light tower above the Green Monster. The official distance was 501 feet, so Williams’ 502-foot homer still stands the test of time.

Ted Williams — Sept. 28, 1960

The Baseball Hall of Famer hit 521 home runs in his career, and he saved his final for his final career at-bat. Williams hit a home run off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jack Fisher, and the two-time American League MVP refused to salute the fans as he returned to the dugout.

“Gods do not answer letters,” John Updike wrote in the New Yorker on Oct. 22, 1960.

Carlton Fisk — 1975 World Series, Game 6

This arguably is the most iconic home run in World Series history for the Red Sox. Boston went up against the “Big Red Machine” at the height of their dynasty led by Pete Rose. The Red Sox were without Hall of Famer Jim Rice due to a wrist injury, but they took down the defending champion Oakland Athletics in the AL Championship Series to take on the juggernaut Cincinnati Reds.

The most famous matchup was Game 6. Boston was down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and the game went to the 12th inning. The Red Sox needed Fisk to step up and be the hero, and that’s exactly what he did. His motion waiving the ball fair as it hit strikes the foul pole above the Green Monster remains one of the most iconic highlights in MLB history.

Dave Henderson — 1986 ALCS, Game 5

Henderson had a brief stop with the Red Sox in 1986, but his home run in Game 5 of the ALCS is the moment he’s best remembered for. Boston was down 3-1 to the then-California Angels in the best-of-seven series. It faced a win-or-go-home matchup at Anaheim Stadium. Angels closer Donnie Moore was one strike and one out away from sending his team to the World Series. But Henderson had other plans and sent a forkball to left field to give the Red Sox the lead. The moment made up for a previous miscue earlier in the game and was capped off by Al Michaels, who said, “You’re looking at one for the ages here.” It sparked a comeback from 3-1 down in the series.

David Ortiz — 2004 AL Division Series, Game 3

Boston was out for redemption after its exit at the hands of the New York Yankees the season prior. But it needed to get the job done against the then-Anaheim Angels. The Red Sox swept the Angels, 3-0, in the best-of-five series, but Ortiz’s walk-off home run in Game 3 was a precursor to the moments that would come in the ALCS.

David Ortiz — 2004 ALCS, Game 4

It appeared history was repeating itself but in the worst way possible for Boston: A Yankees sweep. But Ortiz solidified himself as Boston’s most clutch player in the franchise’s history in Game 4 of the ALCS. Bill Mueller got the comeback started when he hit an RBI single off Mariano Rivera to tie the game up. Ortiz popped up, but he got another chance in the bottom of the 12th inning. “Big Papi” smashed a Paul Quantrill pitch to right field for a walk-off two-run homer.

“We’ll see you later tonight,” Joe Buck said on the broadcast.

In what seemed like a magical postseason, Ortiz sparked the comeback at Fenway Park that eventually led Red Sox to the World Series.

Johnny Damon — 2004 ALCS, Game 7

The Red Sox faced familiar territory: Game 7 in the ALCS against the Yankees. Boston went up 2-0 heading into the second inning, but Damon’s grand slam solidified the 3-0 series comeback. He ended the night with two home runs and six RBIs, and Boston went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series to win their first championship in 86 years.

J.D. Drew — 2007 ALCS, Game 6

The 2007 title run often is forgotten by many Red Sox fans. Boston swept the Colorado Rockies in the World Series, but the ALCS featured its fair share of drama. The then-Cleveland Indians went up 3-1 in the series, and Boston had to work up its comeback magic again. Eventual ALCS MVP Josh Beckett shut down Cleveland in Game 5 at then-Jacobs Field. And J.D. Drew, who signed a five-year, $70 million contract prior to the 2007 season, made that deal worth every penny when he hit a first-inning grand slam in Game 6 that would help the Red Sox close out the ALCS at Fenway Park.

Daniel Nava — April 20, 2013

Members of the 2013 Red Sox understood how important it was to deliver an escape for Boston fans following the Boston Marathon bombings. The Red Sox were off on a road trip during the April 15 terrorist attack, but their return to Fenway Park is one of the most iconic days in history. The day started with Ortiz’s “This is our (expletive) city” speech, and Daniel Nava gave Red Sox fans something more to cheer for with his eighth-inning three-run homer that put Boston ahead of the Kansas City Royals. It was a highlight of a special season and solidified Nava as a fan favorite.

David Ortiz — 2013 ALCS, Game 2

The Red Sox faced a 1-0 deficit to the Detroit Tigers, but Ortiz always delivered at Fenway Park, and he did so again in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ortiz hit a game-tying grand slam off Joaquin Benoit which is one of Big Papi’s most clutch moments of his career. The home run also was highlighted by Torii Hunter’s effort to rob Ortiz, but he fell over the boards and into the bullpen area. Upon looking at the replay, the ball grazes Hunter’s glove, which showcased how incredible of a moment it was.