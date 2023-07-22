Trevor Story Believes Top Red Sox Prospect Will Be At ‘Forefront’

Trevor Story was on rehab assignment this weekend, and he got a first-hand look at the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox system.

Fans should be encouraged by what they saw Friday night as Story went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in his first rehab stint with the Portland Sea Dogs. The veteran infielder “felt great” about his first game action of the 2023 season, where he started at shortstop and played five innings.

Story’s start shifted No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer to third base for the first time in his career. While Story’s goal is to be fit enough to join Boston in its playoff chase, he still had time with Mayer and called back to last season when he mentored 2022 first-round pick Mikey Romero.

“We’ve talked back and forth a little bit,” Story told reporters about Mayer, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “We haven’t sat down. I had a lot more time with Mikey and some one-on-one time. So looking to get that Saturday just to get to know him a little bit better because like I said, I know he’s going to be around for a long time and playing well.”

On his assessment of Mayer, Story added: “The kid can swing the bat. That’s for sure. He’s a big kid and he’s going to be at the forefront of what we’re doing for a long time. I think he’s got that kind of personality. He believes in himself that way. I was excited to see him and he showed out (Friday).”

Blaze Jordan, who is ranked 15th by Sox Prospects, also is in Double-A Portland, along with multiple other top Boston prospects, and also was excited to learn from Story while the two-time All-Star is on his rehab assignment.

Story is scheduled to start at designated hitter and return to shortstop Sunday, according to Smith. So Mayer will start at his normal position at least once this weekend, but Red Sox fans should be encouraged by Story’s assessment of a potential future star of the franchise.