Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story appeared in his first game action of the season when he played in five innings for Double-A Portland against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday night.

The 30-year-old crushed a three-run bomb to left field, plating Corey Rosier and Pablo Reyes in his third at-bat of the night giving Portland the 6-0 lead in the fifth inning.

In his first at-bat, Story took a full-count walk and was driven in on a Marcelo Mayer triple in the bottom of the first. Story finished the night going 1-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs and a walk.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with three at-bats, Story also played five innings at shortstop and looked as though his arm was no worse for wear when throwing out Fisher Cats shortstop Leo Jimenez in the third inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided Story’s weekend rehab timeline to reporters on Tuesday, which will include serving as Portland’s designated hitter Saturday before playing five more innings in the field Sunday.

The Sea Dogs also had Red Sox reliever Corey Kluber appear in the game. He pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking out one and didn’t let up a walk. The 37-year-old threw 62.8% of his pitches for strikes (22-of-35 pitches) against the seven batters he faced.