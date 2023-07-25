BOSTON – Among a handful on injury updates on Tuesday, Alex Cora noted that Trevor Story’s rehab assignment will continue this week at Triple-A Worcester. Catcher Reese McGuire will also rehab alongside Story in Worcester this week.

“I talked to him today,” Cora told reporters. “He feels good. General soreness after playing three days. He is moving well at shortstop.”

As Story racks up innings defensively at short as well as more at-bats at the plate, the Red Sox will keep Story’s intake on his progress in mind as he takes his next steps back to the big league club.

Cora also noted that he would consider a conversation on reinstating Story sooner rather than later if the 30-year-old feels he is ready.

“He’s going to let us know,” Cora added. “Nobody wants to come here and fail. We’ll talk about it.”

The star shortstop began his assignment with Double-A Portland where he played two games at shortstop as well as a game as the designated hitter. In his first game, Story clubbed a three-run home run for the Sea Dogs.