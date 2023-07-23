How Red Sox’s Trevor Story Fared In Debut Series Of Season

Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox likely watched Trevor Story compete in Double-A Portland this weekend with a sense of satisfaction.

Story, who hasn’t played a big-league game this season due to his recovery from offseason elbow surgery, was in Portland for his first rehab stint. It concluded Sunday with the Sea Dogs combining to throw a no-hitter against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

As for Story, the Red Sox shortstop batted .250 (2-for-8) with a 1.025 OPS to go along with three RBIs and one home run in three games. Story on Sunday recorded a first-inning single and walked once in Portland’s series finale against the Fisher Cats.

Base hit for Trevor Story in the first inning pic.twitter.com/seXEpndkwK — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 23, 2023

Story also flashed his ability at shortstop in the fourth inning, as he went to his right and backhanded a grounder cleanly and fired to first. He showed both a range and an improved arm strength on the play. Cora has made it clear the Red Sox plan for Story to come in and be the everyday shortstop once activated.

Portland Sea Dog Trevor Story pic.twitter.com/7yCztDPWaL — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 23, 2023

Story told reporters following his first rehab game that he “felt great” and called it a “big step” in the right direction.

It hadn’t been revealed what the Red Sox planned for Story beyond his first weekend in Portland. For what it’s worth, Portland is scheduled to kick off an extended road trip Tuesday in Double-A Richmond while Triple-A Worcester will return home for an extended homestand against Rochester.