Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida enters the MLB All-Star break as one of the league’s hottest-hitting players with a .480 batting average in the month of July with four RBIs on 12 hits during that span.

Yoshida recently played the hero during the Red Sox’s 4-3 comeback win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon after he slammed a solo home run into the Green Monster seats during the bottom of the eighth inning. it was Masa’s 10th home run on the season and his first of the month, but if the bat stays hot following the break, plenty more dingers are bound to be on the way.

