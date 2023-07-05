VA Hero Of The Week | Milan Lucic Back With Boston Bruins

As NHL free agency kicked off, the Bruins made a bold move in signing Milan Lucic, bringing the veteran-winger back to Boston. A Boston fan favorite, “Looch” is our VA Hero of the Week!

Entering his 17th season in the NHL, Lucic heads to the B’s after a four-year stint with the Calgary Flames. With the Flames, he had seven goals, twelve assists, and 19 points for 77 games played in the 2022-23 season.

Lucic is more than happy to make his return to Boston saying “It’s always felt like I’ve been a Bruin, and I’m just so happy and thankful for the opportunity to be a Bruin again.”

For more, check out the video above proudly presented by VA New England Healthcare.