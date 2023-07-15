Watch Rafael Devers, Adam Duvall Open Second Half In Style For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox entered the All-Start break as winners of five straight.

They opened the second half of the season in style when Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall both launched home runs against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning of Friday night’s series opener at Wrigley Field.

In his first at-bat, Devers crushed an 81-MPH change up 417 feet to center giving the Red Sox the 1-0 lead.

It's Raffy's world and we're all just living in it. pic.twitter.com/RL6KTrNo3v — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2023

Not to be outdone, two batters later, Duvall smashed a home run to left, just fair past the foul pole. The round-tripper was number seven on the season for the center fielder.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.