The Yankees are going through it.

New York took a nose dive into the Major League Baseball All-Star break, dropping four of five games before the regular season was put on pause for the events in Seattle. The Bronx Bombers picked up where they left off after play resumed, as Wednesday’s defeat pushed their losing streak to four. The Yankees, last year’s American League East champion, only have won one game since the unofficial second half of the campaign started.

Manager Aaron Boone didn’t try to sugarcoat things after New York was swept by the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

“We stink right now,” Boone told reporters, per the New York Post. “We acknowledge that.”

Team leader Anthony Rizzo provided similar remarks Tuesday. The veteran first baseman admitted “the mood’s down” in the Yankees clubhouse as the team deals with a “low point” of the campaign.

And unfortunately for New York, a turnaround might not be imminent, even with Aaron Judge’s return likely on the horizon. Ten of the Yankees’ next 15 games are against either the Baltimore Orioles, the Tampa Bay Rays or the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros, all of whom entered Thursday with a record of at least 10 games above .500.