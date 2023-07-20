Anthony Rizzo on Tuesday admitted “the mood is down” among the Yankees as New York deals with a skid that dates back to the start of the month.

Well, spirits definitely weren’t high in the Bronx Bombers’ dugout Wednesday, especially not for Tommy Kahnle.

Kahnle pitched the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Angels, which sealed New York’s first series sweep at the hands of Los Angeles since 2009. The right-hander labored through the 29-pitch frame, giving up two walks and a ground-rule double. It marked the third straight outing in which Kahnle allowed at least one run.

The ninth-year pro wasn’t able to contain his frustration after the rocky appearance. Kahnle fired his glove at a fan in New York’s dugout and proceeded to stomp on it before he was eventually consoled by manager Aaron Boone.

You can watch the outburst in the video here.

Other members of the Yankees probably are in the mood to throw a tantrum, too. New York dropped nine of its last 11 games and enters Thursday in the cellar of the American League East.

Fortunately for Boone’s club, this weekend presents a golden opportunity to boost morale. The Yankees will be at home for three games against the Kansas City Royals, who currently own the second-worst record in all of baseball.