Al Horford’s Sister Lays Into 76ers Amid James Harden Drama

To Anna Horford, the sister of Boston Celtics center Al Horford, the current drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers perfectly encapsulates the organization as a whole.

The 76ers appear to be in a feud with star guard James Harden, who hoped Philadelphia would deal him this offseason, after it was reported Saturday that they were shutting down trade talks for the three-time scoring champ. Harden responded during a recent trip to China by calling 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a “liar” and vowed to “never be a part of an organization” that has Morey in the front office.

It’s clear Anna Horford is reveling in the turmoil the 76ers are experiencing as she roasted the franchise with a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s almost like the entire organization is one giant, miserable (expletive) show,” Horford posted Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s certainly no love lost between Horford and the 76ers. She critiqued 76ers fans in June 2022 for how they treated her and her family when Al Horford spent a lone season with Philadelphia in 2019-20.

The severe tension between Harden and the 76ers could be favorable for the Celtics, especially if the two sides can’t put their differences aside with the season on the horizon. It’s already been an offseason of change for Philadelphia by swapping out Doc Rivers for Nick Nurse as the team’s head coach.

The 76ers already seem to be spiraling before the season begins, not that Anna Horford minds.