The Guardians will have to make up considerable ground in order to qualify for the Mjoea League Baseball playoffs, but Cleveland is hoping a trio of available pitchers will help them get there.

Cleveland on Thursday claimed right-handed starter Lucas Giolito, right-handed reliever Reynaldo López and left-handed reliever Matt Moore off waivers, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. All three were waived by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

It marked the final day a player could be added via waivers and still compete for their new club in the postseason.

The 64-70 Guardians trail the 69-65 Minnesota Twins by five games in the American League Central and are 11 1/2 games back of the final wild card.

MLB analyst Jim Bowden reported “several teams” put in a claim for both Giolito and López, but did not cite which ballclubs.

Giolito, who the Angels acquired from the Chicago White Sox before the MLB trade deadline, pitched in six games for LA. After recording a 3.79 ERA during his 21 games with the White Sox this season, Giolito compiled a 6.89 ERA in six games with the Angels.

The Angels also waived former Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe on Tuesday. Renfroe was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds, along with former New York Yankee Harrison Bader.