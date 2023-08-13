Joely Rodríguez joined the Red Sox with intrigue as a potential contributor in a new look Boston bullpen.

The lefty has been solid on the mound for Boston, but injuries have overtaken his 2023 season. Rodríguez recently went on the injured list for the third time this season with a hip issue.

On Sunday, Alex Cora told reporters that Rodríguez experienced a setback with the hip injury and may not pitch again this season, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com.

In 11 outings with the Red Sox, the 31-year-old is 0-0 with a 6.55 ERA. He rattled off six consecutive scoreless outings before landing back on the injured list.

Story continues below advertisement

Other left-handers Brennan Bernardino and Chris Murphy will continue to be important options out of the bullpen for the Red Sox with Rodríguez sidelined.