The Boston Red Sox bullpen hasn’t been a place to get comfortable lately.

In their latest attempt to keep things fresh in the ‘pen, the Red Sox made four moves Wednesday to shuffle things up. Boston selected Kyle Barraclough and recalled Brandon Walter from Triple-A Worcester. In corresponding moves, it also optioned Nick Robertson to the WooSox and designated Dinelson Lamet for assignment.

The move to select Barraclough and recall Walter should help even some things out in the bullpen, giving the Red Sox another left-hander in Walter and a pitcher with plenty of big league experience in Barraclough.

Barraclough has dominated Triple-A hitters since he was signed by the Red Sox in early June, logging a 2.57 ERA across 42 innings pitched. He is 7-0 in seven starts with 28 strikeouts and a 1.048 WHIP. Barraclough last played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 and has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen as a big leaguer. He will wear No. 44 in Boston.

Walter has appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Red Sox, holding a 3.07 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

Lamet only made one appearance during his two-game stint in Boston, allowing three earned runs on four hits across two innings pitched Tuesday. He struck out just one batter and threw just 24 of his 40 pitches for strikes. Robertson, who was acquired in a trade for Kiké Hernández, also scuffled in Tuesday night’s loss to the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs on four hits in three innings pitched.

The wheels will keep on turning into the weekend, as Chris Sale will make his return Friday.