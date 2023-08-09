The Boston Red Sox dropped the second game of the four-game series, 9-3, against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday from Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fell to 58-55 while the Royals improved to 37-78.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After the Red Sox took the series opener with a walk-off home run, it was the Royals’ turn to flex their long-ball muscles.

Kansas City knocked Boston starter Kutter Crawford out of the ballgame after 3 1/3 with seven hits and three runs allowed.

A trio of home runs from Drew Waters, MJ Melendez (his fourth career home run against Boston) and Michael Massey sparked the Kansas City lineup in a strong offensive performance.

The lineup gave plenty of support to young right-hander Brady Singer, who held the Red Sox to just one hit through the first four innings. The Kansas City starter kept Boston off balance through 6 2/3 strong innings at Fenway.

The Royals returned to the style of play that brought them to Boston as winners of seven of their last eight games to start the series.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jarren Duran, who entered Tuesday tied for fourth in baseball with 32 doubles, snapped a hitless streak with an RBI two-bagger in the seventh inning.

— Adam Duvall blasted his 10th home run of the season and his first since July 30 with a 424-foot solo shot.

–Melendez continued his tear against the Red Sox with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

WAGER WATCH

